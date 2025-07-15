Multiple video game piracy sites subjected to FBI crackdown

More than half a dozen websites that offer pirated copies of Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 games have been sequestered by the FBI, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Infrastructure of the websites which include nsw2u[.]com, nswdl[.]com, game-2u[.]com, bigngame[.]com, ps4pkg[.]com, ps4pkg[.]net and mgnetu[.]com has also been taken down as part of the operation, which was conducted alongside Dutch law enforcement, said the FBI, which noted the illicit activity to have led to losses amounting to $170 million. Such a development comes two months after Nsw2u was included in the European Union's Counterfeit and Piracy Watch List following action from Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, and the UK to block the website and its related domains. Intensified crackdowns on pirated content have been launched by law enforcement agencies in recent years, with Europol taking down a major illegal streaming network in November that led to the arrest of 11 individuals and German authorities apprehending two individuals suspected to be part of the Movie2k website.
