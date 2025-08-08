Ransomware, EDR

Multiple ransomware gangs harness novel EDR killer

BleepingComputer reports the BlackSuit, Qilin, RansomHub, INC, Dragonforce, Medusa, Lynx, and Crytox ransomware operations have launched attacks involving a newly emergent endpoint detection and response killer believed to be descended from RansomHub's EDRKillShifter tool.

With a highly obscured binary enabling self-encoding at runtime and app injections, the yet-to-be-named EDR killer tool seeks a digitally signed driver then loaded into the kernel for a bring your own vulnerable driver attack, according to an analysis from Sophos security researchers. Such a driver, which impersonates the CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor Driver, then moves to deactivate Microsoft, Sophos, Trend Micro, SentinelOne, Kaspersky, Trend Micro, Symantec, F-Secure, McAfee, Cylance, Webroot, and HitmanPro antivirus and EDR systems. Despite differences in build characteristics and AV targets, the utilization of HeartCrypt for packing across all variants of the new EDR killer tool indicates a shared collaborative development process. "To be clear, it's not that a single binary of the EDR killer leaked out and was shared between threat actors. Instead, each attack used a different build of the proprietary tool," said Sophos.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Over 6M impacted by Bouygues Telecom hack

Major French telecommunications provider Bouygues Telecom had information from 6.4 million customers compromised following a recent cyberattack, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Black HatBrute ForceBusiness Email Compromise (BEC)Covert ChannelsDarknetDeauthentication AttackDictionary AttackDomain HijackingDumpster DivingFork Bomb

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds