Mounting pro-Russian DDoS attacks launched against Japan

TechRadar reports that Japanese organizations, especially those in the logistics, manufacturing, and government sectors, have been subjected to a series of distributed denial-of-service attacks by pro-Russian hacktivist operations NoName057 and the Russian Cyber Army Team since mid-October in retaliation to the escalating militarization of Japan, as evidenced by its joint military exercises with the U.S. and higher defense spending.

Aside from leveraging numerous notorious nuisance networks, VPNs, cloud hosting provider infrastructure, and other direct-path attack vectors, threat actors behind the coordinated DDoS campaign also exploited the DDoSia botnet to maximize intrusions, which have targeted harbors and shipbuilders across Japan, as well as the newly elected Japanese prime minister's political party, an analysis from NETSCOUT revealed. Such targeted attacks against critical infrastructure, which has long been associated with NoName057, have not resulted in a massive shift to Japan's threat landscape despite their disruptive effects, researchers added.

