Mounting hacktivist attacks compromise Canadian critical infrastructure

BleepingComputer reports that online industrial control systems in critical infrastructure organizations across Canada were noted by the Canadian Centre of Cyber Security to have been subjected to intensified hacktivist intrusions.

Threat actors who targeted a water facility meddled with water pressure values, resulting in a disrupted water supply, while the manipulation of an oil and gas firm's Automated Tank Gauge led to false alarms. Moreover, a Canadian farm's grain drying silo had its temperature and humidity levels tampered with following an attack, according to Canadian authorities, who noted that the opportunistic intrusions sought to impede trust.