Included in the stolen data samples shared by INC Ransom were individuals' names, addresses, and personal emails, as well as messages, salaries, invoices, and confidentiality agreements, according to Cybernews researchers, who noted the potential exploitation of such information in phishing and identity theft intrusions. "This data leak can severely damage the company's reputation and expose it to legal and financial consequences," said Cybernews researchers. Such a development comes weeks after the Georgia-based Mental Health Association and the Massachusetts-based Community Counseling of Bristol County were reported to have had sensitive data pilfered from their systems following separate cyber incidents. Meanwhile, INC Ransom was noted by Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool to have compromised at least 163 organizations during the past year.
Ransomware
Mount Rogers Community Services purportedly hit by INC Ransom gang
Mount Rogers Community Services, a mental health, developmental disability, and substance use service provider in Virginia, was claimed to have its systems compromised by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service operation, Cybernews reports.
