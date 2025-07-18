Most cyber risks driven by few employees, study shows

Almost three-quarters of all risky cyber behaviors within organizations have been attributed to only 10% of employees, with such behaviors more common among remote and part-time workers, SecurityBrief Australia reports.
Organizations leveraging Human Risk Management programs were five times more likely to identify risky cyber behaviors, compared with those solely dependent on security awareness training, according to a Living Security and Cyentia Institute study. Additional findings associated usage of Living Security's Unify HRM platform to a 50% reduction in risky user population and a 60% decrease in high-risk behavior durations, while highlighting the importance of accountability and visibility across the enterprise. "Cybersecurity is no longer just about technology, it's about behavior. If we don't understand who our riskiest users are, why they're at risk, and how to help them improve, we'll continue chasing symptoms instead of solving the root problem," said Living Security co-founder and CEO Ashley Rose.
