Data Security

More than 600K sensitive records leaked by data broker

Share
concept of leaky software, data with a tap sticking out.3d illustration

(Adobe Stock)

Information research provider SL Data Services/Propertyrec had 644,869 PDF files, which include court, vehicle, and property ownership records, exposed as a result of an unsecured database, according to Cybernews.

Background check labels were given to most of the leaked data, which consists of full names, phone numbers, home and email addresses, employment details, social media accounts, family members, and criminal record history, a report by cybersecurity researcher Jeremy Fowler published on Website Planet showed. "These background checks are likely conducted without the knowledge or consent of the individual under review. In the United States, court records and sex offender status are generally considered public records," said Fowler, who also noted that records in the database increased from more than 513,000 to nearly 665,000 within the week-long period of the misconfigured database's discovery and its eventual locking by the data broker. Such a development comes months after almost all Americans had their Social Security numbers exposed by National Public Data, which has since filed for bankruptcy.

Related

RansomHub attack compromises Bologna FC data

Included in the data purportedly stolen and exposed by RansomHub were new and young Bologna FC players' personal and confidential files, fans' and employees' sensitive data, stadium and structure details, and the football team's sponsorship contracts and commercial strategies.

Toll of OnePoint Patient Care breach exceeds 1.7M

In a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, OPPC disclosed that infiltration of its systems resulted in the exfiltration of individuals' names, residence details, Social Security numbers, diagnoses, medical record numbers, and prescription information although there has been no evidence to suggest misuse of the compromised data.

Related Events

Related Terms

Block CipherCipherCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data AggregationData Encryption Standard (DES)DecryptionDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds