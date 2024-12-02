More than 600K sensitive records leaked by data broker

Information research provider SL Data Services/Propertyrec had 644,869 PDF files, which include court, vehicle, and property ownership records, exposed as a result of an unsecured database, according to Cybernews.

Background check labels were given to most of the leaked data, which consists of full names, phone numbers, home and email addresses, employment details, social media accounts, family members, and criminal record history, a report by cybersecurity researcher Jeremy Fowler published on Website Planet showed. "These background checks are likely conducted without the knowledge or consent of the individual under review. In the United States, court records and sex offender status are generally considered public records," said Fowler, who also noted that records in the database increased from more than 513,000 to nearly 665,000 within the week-long period of the misconfigured database's discovery and its eventual locking by the data broker. Such a development comes months after almost all Americans had their Social Security numbers exposed by National Public Data, which has since filed for bankruptcy.