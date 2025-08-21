Phishing

More sophisticated QR code phishing methods uncovered

Novel QR code phishing techniques have been employed by a pair of phishing-as-a-service kits to better bypass detection systems, reports Infosecurity Magazine.

Operators of the Gabagool PhaaS kit have begun splitting QR codes in separate images as part of a fraudulent Microsoft password reset scheme, according to a Barracuda Networks analysis. "The attackers' use of highly tailored messages suggests they'd previously implemented a successful conversation hijacking attack against the target," said Barracuda Networks researchers. Meanwhile, Tycoon PhaaS kit operators have adopted QR code nesting, embedding an illicit code redirecting to a malicious URL around another QR code that leads to Google. Increasingly advanced QR phishing tactics should prompt organizations to implement a defense-in-depth security approach. Aside from adopting multi-factor authentication, spam and malware filtering tools, and security awareness programs, organizations should also leverage multi-layered artificial intelligence-based email defenses to better detect QR code threats, researchers added.

