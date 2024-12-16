Threat Intelligence, Government Regulations

More limited US-China technology deal signed

Chinese hacker. Laptop with binary computer code and china flag

(Adobe Stock)

Escalating geopolitical tensions have prompted the U.S. and China to sign an updated science and technology deal, which extends both nations' collaboration on only basic research for five years and introduces additional protections for researchers while retaining intellectual property guardrails, The Associated Press reports.

Such a new agreement, which does not cover critical and emerging tech development, "advances U.S. interests through newly established and strengthened provisions on transparency and data reciprocity," said the State Department. More stringent terms under the deal, which began in 1979 when China was still significantly less advanced than Western nations and was last renewed in 2018, would ensure its survival despite the ongoing tech war between the U.S. and China, according to Villanova University Assistant Professor of Political Science Deborah Seligsohn. The long-term research partnership between both nations was also noted by Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., to have been beneficial to the U.S. and global community.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBackdoorBritish Standard 7799Brute ForceBusiness Impact Analysis (BIA)Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceDumpster DivingFault Line AttacksMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds