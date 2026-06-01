MokN raises $15 million to combat identity-based cyber threats

French cybersecurity startup MokN has secured $15 million in Series A funding, bringing its total investment to $18 million. The company, founded in 2023, aims to enhance identity protection by deploying honeypots within enterprise networks to lure attackers and expose compromised credentials, as reported by Security Week.

MokN's approach utilizes ultra-realistic decoy access points, a technique they call "phish-back," designed to trap threat actors and allow organizations to neutralize stolen credentials before they can be exploited. The Series A round was led by Google Ventures, with participation from DataDog and existing investors Moonfire and OVNI Capital. This new capital will fuel MokN's expansion into the U.S. market, where credential-based attacks remain a significant threat, accounting for approximately 13% of confirmed data breaches in 2025 according to the Verizon DBIR.

The company also plans to establish offices in the UK, hire additional sales, marketing, and customer success personnel, and bolster its engineering team to enhance the platform's capabilities.