Mitiga raises $30M to enhance cloud incident response platform

SiliconAngle reports that a new funding round has generated $30 million for cloud incident response firm Mitiga Security, which said it aims to use the funds on further improvements to its artificial intelligence-driven platform IR2 and to pursue strategic growth.

Founded in 2019, Mitiga specializes in cloud software-as-a-service incident response, offering proactive solutions for detecting and responding to sophisticated attacks in cloud environments. Its IR2 platform continuously hunts for threats using a cloud attack scenario library and uses proactively data gathered to provide instant forensic-level insights during breaches.

The platform's other services, which include Cloud Security Data Lake, Cloud Threat Hunting, and Investigation Workbench, help provide enterprises with the information they need to swiftly address SaaS- and cloud-based attacks. Investigation Workbench, in particular, consolidates multi-cloud and SaaS activities into one dashboard. The tool enables security teams to assess the impact and magnitude of incidents without requiring specialized expertise. Additionally, Mitiga announced its appointment of John Watters, former Mandiant chief operating officer, as executive chairman, and Robert Rodriguez, founder of SINET, to its board.