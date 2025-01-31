Privacy, Breach

Misconfigured server exposes AngelSense data

Diversity identity and privacy concept and personal private data symbol as diverse finger prints or fingerprint icons and census population in a 3D illustration style.

(Adobe Stock)

TechCrunch reports that New Jersey-based assistive technology firm AngelSense was disclosed by cybersecurity firm UpGuard to have had its users' personally identifiable information and precise location details exposed online as a result of an unsecured server.

Included in the open internal database — which was secured more than a week after notification — were individuals' names, phone numbers, postal addresses, email addresses, passwords, authentication tokens, credit card details, GPS coordinates, and their associated health information, according to UpGuard researchers.

Additional details regarding the commencement of the data exposure or the number of impacted individuals remain uncertain but AngelSense's database was first seen online in a Shodan search on Jan. 14.

AngelSense CEO Doron Somer also emphasized immediate action to address the unsecured server.

"We note that other than UpGuard, we have no information suggesting that any data on the logging system potentially was accessed. Nor do we have any evidence or indication that the data has been misused or is under threat of misuse," said Somer.

Related

Wacom customer info potentially breached

Japanese graphics tablet manufacturer Wacom has disclosed the potential compromise of its customers' personal and credit card information following a breach of its online store that may have happened from Nov. 28, 2024 to Jan. 8, 2025, The Register reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AnonymizationAttack VectorCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)GeolocationIdentity TheftInference Attack

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds