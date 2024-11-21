Data Security, Patch/Configuration Management

Misconfigured Forces Penpals server leaks over 1.1M users’ data

Share
Data Leaks

(Credit: Getty Images)

Hackread reports that more than 1.1 million users of the U.S. and UK military social networking and dating service Forces Penpals had their personal information exposed due to a server misconfiguration.

Data within the unsecured database included military personnel and their supporters' full names, images, mailing addresses, locations, images, Social Security numbers, and National Insurance numbers, a report by cybersecurity researcher Jeremy Fowler published on vpnMentor showed. Armed forces members also had their military ranks and proof and branch of service leaked. "In a limited sampling, a majority of the documents I saw were user images, while others were photos of potentially sensitive proof of service documents," Fowler said. Such a data leak, which was noted by Forces Penpals to have been caused by a coding error, has since been resolved but additional details regarding potential unauthorized access to the database, as well as the duration of its public exposure, remain uncertain.

Related

Related Events

Related Terms

BitBugCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data Encryption Standard (DES)Diffie-HellmanDigital EnvelopeDigital SignatureDisassembly

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.