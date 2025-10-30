Data Security

Misconfiguration prompts comprehensive Reputation.com data leak

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Reputation.com, a leading business-to-business online reputation management firm, had 120 million records with backend system data exposed as a result of an unsecured server believed to have been used for an extensive logging and monitoring system, Cybernews reports.

Such a misconfiguration has led Reputation.com, which caters to US Bank, Ford, GM, and other Fortune 500 enterprises, to leak more than 320 GB of data, including session cookies, various unique identifiers, timestamps, cookie strings, and other general information, which could be exploited in cyberattacks. Malicious actors could also target exposed integrations with social media platforms for illicit activity, according to Cybernews researchers.

"Attackers could manipulate business listings, post inappropriate content, or disrupt marketing schedules, potentially inflicting major reputational and operational harm," noted researchers, who sought immediate authentication and access control enforcement, as well as comprehensive server audits. Reputation.com has yet to remediate the exposed instance.

Related

Data breach-exposed records exceed 300M

Over 300 million records have been compromised in 794 data breach incidents so far this year, while including aggregated datasets increased the number of leaked records on the dark web to hundreds of billions from more than 1,500 breaches, reports Infosecurity Magazine.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

ByteChecksumCiphertextCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data AggregationData Encryption Standard (DES)DecryptionDiffie-HellmanDigital SignatureDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds