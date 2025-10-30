Reputation.com, a leading business-to-business online reputation management firm, had 120 million records with backend system data exposed as a result of an unsecured server believed to have been used for an extensive logging and monitoring system, Cybernews reports.Such a misconfiguration has led Reputation.com, which caters to US Bank, Ford, GM, and other Fortune 500 enterprises, to leak more than 320 GB of data, including session cookies, various unique identifiers, timestamps, cookie strings, and other general information, which could be exploited in cyberattacks. Malicious actors could also target exposed integrations with social media platforms for illicit activity, according to Cybernews researchers. "Attackers could manipulate business listings, post inappropriate content, or disrupt marketing schedules, potentially inflicting major reputational and operational harm," noted researchers, who sought immediate authentication and access control enforcement, as well as comprehensive server audits. Reputation.com has yet to remediate the exposed instance.
Misconfiguration prompts comprehensive Reputation.com data leak
(Adobe Stock)
