Microsoft Teams to allow admins to customize weaponizable file protection

Microsoft Teams is expanding its security features by allowing administrators to customize the list of file extensions that are blocked by the Weaponizable File Protection feature. This enhancement will enable organizations to tailor their security policies to better align with specific company requirements or continue using the default list recommended by Microsoft, based on information published by Bleeping Computer.

The upcoming update to Weaponizable File Protection in Microsoft Teams will grant administrators the ability to manually adjust which file types are blocked within the platform. Previously, admins could not alter the default list of blocked file types. This change aims to provide greater flexibility in managing security risks associated with file attachments in chats and channels. The feature is expected to begin rolling out in November 2026 and will be available across all major platforms.

This development follows other recent security enhancements for Teams, including the ability for admins to block external users via the Defender portal, a feature to blur QR codes from external senders to prevent phishing, and the option to block all identified external bots from joining meetings.