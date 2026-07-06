Microsoft Teams allows users to turn off AI features

Microsoft Teams will now allow users to disable its AI tools, including Copilot, Facilitator, and Intelligent Recap, following user backlash. This change offers users more control over the AI functionalities integrated into their calls, according to a recent report by Tech Radar.

Microsoft has introduced an in-meeting toggle for licensed organizers and presenters to control "Meeting AI" features during live calls. This functionality allows users to individually disable tools like Copilot, Facilitator, and Intelligent Recap, or turn off all AI features simultaneously. The rollout began in early July 2026, with no changes to existing compliance or licensing requirements. This move comes after Microsoft revealed new AI-powered features aimed at boosting productivity, but faced user concerns regarding privacy and the extent of AI integration.

The toggle will not appear if Meeting AI is disabled by policy, ensuring administrative control remains in place. The feature is available across all Teams platforms, including Windows, macOS, mobile, and web.