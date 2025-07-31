None of the targeted state and local government entities have confirmed being impacted by the attacks, according to CIS Vice President of Security Operations and Intelligence Randy Rose. However, the U.S. Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Illinois disclosed the attempted infiltration of its SharePoint servers after being initially reported by Bloomberg. "The attackers were quickly identified, and the impact was minimal, with no sensitive or classified data accessed," said a Fermilab spokesperson. Such a development comes after an Eye Security report detailing that at least 400 organizations have had their vulnerable on-premises SharePoint servers subjected to attacks. Included among the victims are several federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Energy, which disclosed the compromise of a limited number of its systems as a result of the incident.
Microsoft SharePoint zero-day attacks hit dozens of US state, local governments
Intrusions involving a Microsoft SharePoint vulnerability were noted by the Center for Internet Security to have compromised over 90 state and local governments across the U.S., Reuters reports.
