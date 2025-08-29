Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations
Microsoft program tapping Chinese engineers halted by Pentagon
DefenseScoop reports the U.S. Department of Defense was noted by Secretary Pete Hegseth to have terminated the usage of a Microsoft program that was previously reported by ProPublica to have enabled Chinese engineers to help maintain the cloud systems of the department. Many U.S.-based digital escorts enlisted by Microsoft to address issues impacting the Pentagon's cloud systems could not prevent nefarious code injections by Chinese engineers, according to the ProPublica report. "We've issued a formal letter of concern to Microsoft, documenting this breach of trust, and we're requiring a third-party audit of Microsoft's digital escort program, including the code and submissions by Chinese nationals," said Hegseth, who added that all software vendors will be mandated to determine and cease any Chinese engineer involvement in systems used by the Pentagon. Meanwhile, Microsoft has already moved to cease Chinese engineering team involvement in Defense Department systems. "We remain committed to providing the most secure services possible to the U.S. government, including working with our national security partners to evaluate and adjust our security protocols as needed," a Microsoft spokesperson said.
