Microsoft introduces execution containers for AI agents

Microsoft announced Microsoft Execution Containers (MXC) at Build 2026, a new policy-driven execution layer integrated into Windows and Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). This aims to provide developers and IT administrators with a method to define and enforce boundaries on what AI agents can access, with the operating system enforcing these limits during runtime, according to a recent report by Cloud Native.

MXC functions as an SDK and policy model embedded within Windows and WSL, acting as a declarative boundary system for AI agents. Developers specify required agent permissions, such as access to specific files or network resources, and the Windows kernel enforces these restrictions. This lightweight, hypervisor-backed isolation layer offers near-native startup times, distinguishing it from traditional containers like Docker. MXC is specifically designed for agentic workloads, providing firm guardrails for autonomous software. The integration with enterprise security tools like Defender, Entra, Intune, and Purview allows security teams to leverage existing management frameworks for AI agents running on Windows devices.

Initially shipping with Windows 11 version 24H2 (Enterprise and Pro editions) and later Windows Server 2027, MXC aims to address the growing gap between AI agent capabilities and enterprise comfort levels with their operational authority. The initiative has garnered support from ecosystem partners including NVIDIA, Hermes, Manus, and OpenAI, indicating a focus on broad compatibility rather than proprietary lock-in.