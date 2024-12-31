Microsoft: Immediate .NET installer link update needed

Microsoft has called on .NET developers to ensure that their apps and developer pipelines no longer use azureedge.net domains amid the impending shutdown of Content Delivery Network provider Edgio, BleepingComputer reports.



Such domains should be replaced with "builds.dotnet.microsoft.com," according to Microsoft.

"We are required to migrate to a new CDN and will be using new domains going forward. It is possible that azureedge.net domains will have downtime in the near term. We expect that these domains will be permanently retired in the first few months of 2025," said the company, which urged the implementation of updated GitHub Actions and Azure DevOps tasks, as well as reconfiguration of firewalls.

While Microsoft has earlier confirmed ownership of the soon-to-be-retired domains, uncertainties remain as to why they could not be transferred for continued usage.

"We asked the same question. We were told that this option wasn't being made available. We don't have more information on that," said Microsoft .NET Program Manager Rich Lander.