Microsoft extends Windows Server 2022 hotpatching to 2027

As reported by The Register, Microsoft has announced an extension for its Windows Server 2022 hotpatching feature, continuing support beyond the operating system's mainstream end date.

Microsoft will continue to offer hotpatching for Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition until 2027, a move that extends support beyond the mainstream end date of October 13, 2026. This feature allows administrators to apply security updates without requiring a full server reboot, significantly reducing downtime. While a quarterly cumulative update still necessitates a restart, hotpatching bypasses the need for monthly reboots typically associated with Microsoft's security patches. The technology works by patching the in-memory code of running processes, a method also seen in Linux systems with tools like Ksplice.

This extension is specifically for the Azure Edition and does not apply to on-premises Windows Server 2022 installations, aligning with Microsoft's push towards its Azure cloud services. Hotpatching has also been introduced for Windows 11 enterprise clients and is now the default for Windows Autopatch.