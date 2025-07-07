Intrusions involved the utilization of a .NET loader to deploy a custom iteration of the open-source intranet penetration tool Chisel with altered source code and hardcoded execution parameters into Exchange Server's Internet Information Server service, with the Exchange Server and machineKey compromised through a zero-day flaw, a report from QiAnXin's RedDrip Team showed. "The attacker used the key to deserialize the Exchange server, thereby implanting a Trojan into any server that complies with the Exchange version, and remotely reading the mailbox data of any person," said the report, which has associated the attack with a North American APT due to its time of operations and the sophistication of its operations.
Vulnerability Management, Threat Intelligence
Microsoft Exchange bug leveraged in novel APT attacks against China
(Adobe Stock)
Vulnerable Microsoft Exchange servers have been exploited by the nascent advanced persistent threat operation NightEagle, also known as APT-Q-95, to compromise government, technology, and defense organizations across China as part of a cyberespionage campaign, according to The Hacker News.
