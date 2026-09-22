Microsoft Entra ID to retire SMS sign-in in 2027

Microsoft is urging administrators to migrate Entra ID users to phishing-resistant authentication methods, such as passkeys, to prevent sign-in disruptions as SMS first-factor sign-in is set to be retired in February 2027. This change affects organizations using SMS or voice for multi-factor authentication, as reported by Bleeping Computer.

Microsoft will retire SMS and voice-based sign-in as a first-factor authentication method for Entra ID workforce tenants starting February 1, 2027. This decision stems from risks associated with phishing, fraud, and account compromises. Organizations must transition users to alternative phishing-resistant methods, including passkeys, QR code authentication, and FIDO2 security keys, before the deadline.

While passkeys are rolling out as the default authentication experience, organizations that still require phone-based authentication must configure third-party telecom providers. This retirement does not impact Azure AD B2C or Microsoft Entra External ID customer identity scenarios. Microsoft has provided detailed guidance and tools, including a PowerShell script, to help administrators identify and manage users currently relying on SMS or voice authentication.