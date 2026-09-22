LDAP, Active Directory, and Entra ID: directory services for security teams

Directory service compromises cascade through entire enterprise networks, turning authentication infrastructure into attack highways. Security teams inherit LDAP servers, Active Directory domains, and Entra ID tenants in combinations that determine whether credential theft affects one application or every system in the environment. Directory services store user accounts, groups, and resource permissions across networks, with distinct hardening requirements for each implementation approach.

What are directory services?

LDAP provides the protocol foundation, Active Directory delivers Windows domain control, and Entra ID extends identity management to cloud resources. Each requires distinct operational considerations and creates different blast radius scenarios when compromised.

LDAP (Lightweight Directory Access Protocol) defines how applications query and modify directory information stored in a hierarchical database structure. LDAP operates over TCP ports 389 (unencrypted) and 636 (LDAPS encrypted), using distinguished names to identify objects within a directory tree structure.

Active Directory implements LDAP alongside Microsoft's proprietary extensions to manage Windows domains, integrating Kerberos authentication, Group Policy distribution, and DNS integration for domain services. Entra ID operates as Microsoft's cloud-native identity platform with LDAP compatibility layers, providing OAuth 2.0, SAML, and OpenID Connect protocols for modern application integration.

Core capabilities

Authentication and authorization

The operational difference affects security posture. LDAP directories require external security controls for encryption and access management. Active Directory includes built-in security policies but concentrates risk in domain controllers. Entra ID distributes authentication across Microsoft's cloud infrastructure with conditional access controls built into the platform.

LDAP handles bind authentication where applications connect using credentials stored in the directory. This creates a centralized credential store but requires secure channel configuration to prevent credential interception. Enabling LDAPS and channel binding forces encrypted connections.

Active Directory combines LDAP with Kerberos ticket-granting services, eliminating password transmission after initial authentication. Domain controllers issue time-limited tickets that clients present to access resources. The security advantage: compromised network traffic reveals tickets, not passwords. The operational tradeoff is ticket lifetime versus re-authentication frequency, affecting both security and user experience.

Directory synchronization

Entra ID supports multiple authentication flows, including passwordless options, multi-factor authentication, and risk-based conditional access. Unlike on-premises directories, authentication decisions incorporate device trust, location analysis, and behavioral signals. Security teams gain granular access controls but must configure policies that balance security requirements with user productivity.

Organizations running hybrid environments synchronize between on-premises Active Directory and cloud directories through tools like Microsoft Entra Connect Sync (formerly Azure AD Connect) or third-party solutions. Synchronization replicates user accounts, groups, and password hashes to enable single sign-on across environments.

Group Policy and configuration management

Synchronization creates security dependencies. Compromised on-premises accounts can access cloud resources through synchronized credentials. Configuring selective synchronization excludes high-privilege accounts from cloud replication, containing breach impact to on-premises systems.

Active Directory delivers security policies, software installation, and system configuration through Group Policy Objects (GPOs) linked to organizational units. This enables centralized security control but requires careful privilege delegation to prevent administrative escalation. Many organizations are migrating from GPO-based management toward Microsoft Intune, which provides cloud-native policy management for devices regardless of domain membership or network location.

Implementation approaches

Pure LDAP deployment

Entra ID uses Conditional Access policies and Intune device configuration profiles instead of traditional Group Policy. The architectural difference affects security implementation: cloud policies apply at authentication time rather than through periodic refresh cycles, enabling real-time access decisions based on current risk factors. Intune also extends policy enforcement to personally owned and non-domain-joined devices, broadening coverage beyond what traditional GPOs support.

Organizations deploy standalone LDAP directories for application authentication without Windows domain requirements. This approach minimizes attack surface by eliminating domain-specific protocols but requires manual security configuration.

Active Directory Domain Services

Security considerations include access control lists, secure channel enforcement, and credential protection. LDAP directories store password hashes that become targets during system compromise. Implementing external password policy engines and separating authentication data from application directories limits credential exposure.

Windows environments implement Active Directory for centralized authentication, policy distribution, and resource access control. Domain controllers handle authentication requests, maintain directory replication, and enforce security policies across member systems.

Cloud-first identity

The security model concentrates privilege in domain administrators and enterprise administrators. Administrative tier isolation prevents lateral movement by separating administrative accounts, workstations, and servers into distinct security boundaries. Organizations accepting higher administrative overhead achieve measurably lower breach impact.

Organizations adopting Entra ID for primary identity management gain cloud-native security features including conditional access, identity protection, and privileged identity management. This approach reduces on-premises infrastructure requirements but creates dependency on internet connectivity and cloud service availability.

Hybrid identity architecture

Conditional Access policies evaluate authentication requests using device compliance, location, application sensitivity, and user risk scores. Device management through Intune enforces compliance requirements and delivers configuration policies to endpoints, replacing the need for domain membership in many cloud-first deployments. The security advantage: access decisions incorporate current threat intelligence and behavior analysis. The operational consideration: policy misconfiguration can create user lockout scenarios that require emergency access procedures.

Most enterprises operate hybrid deployments that synchronize on-premises Active Directory with cloud identity services. This enables gradual cloud migration while maintaining existing authentication systems and applications.

Getting started checklist

LDAP security baseline

[ ] Enable LDAPS on port 636 and disable unencrypted LDAP on port 389

[ ] Configure LDAP signing requirements to prevent tampering

[ ] Enable LDAP channel binding to prevent relay attacks

[ ] Implement access control lists restricting directory queries to authorized applications

[ ] Configure password policy enforcement with complexity and history requirements

[ ] Enable directory audit logging for authentication attempts and administrative changes

[ ] Implement backup and recovery procedures for directory data

Active Directory hardening

[ ] Implement administrative tier model separating Tier 0 (domain controllers), Tier 1 (servers), and Tier 2 (workstations)

[ ] Enable SMB signing and LDAP signing domain-wide

[ ] Configure Protected Users group for high-privilege accounts

[ ] Implement LAPS (Local Administrator Password Solution) for local account management

[ ] Enable Advanced Threat Analytics or equivalent for attack detection

[ ] Configure DNS security including secure dynamic updates and DNS over HTTPS

[ ] Implement regular AD health checks and replication monitoring

Entra ID configuration

[ ] Enable multi-factor authentication for all administrative accounts

[ ] Configure Conditional Access baseline policies for risky sign-ins

[ ] Implement Privileged Identity Management for administrative role assignment

[ ] Enable Identity Protection for automated risk detection and response

[ ] Configure device compliance policies via Intune and require managed devices

[ ] Implement application proxy for secure remote access to on-premises applications

[ ] Enable security defaults or equivalent baseline security configuration

Synchronization security

[ ] Install Microsoft Entra Connect Sync on a dedicated server with minimal software footprint

[ ] Configure selective synchronization excluding high-privilege accounts

[ ] Enable password hash synchronization only if pass-through authentication is unavailable

[ ] Implement monitoring for synchronization failures and account lockouts

[ ] Configure emergency access accounts in cloud-only mode

[ ] Document synchronization dependencies and failure recovery procedures

Common use cases

Application authentication

Hybrid architectures multiply attack vectors across on-premises and cloud components. Microsoft Entra Connect Sync requires privileged access to both environments, creating a high-value target for attackers. Implementing separate administrative accounts for synchronization services and monitoring synchronization traffic for credential stuffing attempts reduces risk.

Web applications integrate with directory services through LDAP binds, SAML assertions, or OAuth tokens depending on the authentication protocol requirements. Legacy applications require LDAP connectivity, while modern applications support cloud identity federation.

Single Sign-On implementation

Applications should bind to directory services using service accounts with minimal privileges rather than user credentials. Service account compromise affects application functionality but limits directory access compared to user account compromise.

Organizations implement SSO by federating identity services with application identity providers. Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) or Entra ID federation enables users to authenticate once and access multiple applications without credential re-entry.

Privileged access management

SSO reduces password proliferation but concentrates authentication risk. Compromised SSO credentials provide access to all federated applications. Implementing session management and reauthentication policies limits the blast radius of credential compromise.

Directory services store administrative accounts that control infrastructure systems and applications. Privileged Identity Management solutions integrate with directories to provide just-in-time access elevation and administrative session monitoring.

Comparison matrix

Feature LDAP Active Directory Entra ID Protocol basis LDAP v3 standard LDAP + Kerberos + proprietary extensions OAuth 2.0, SAML, OpenID Connect, LDAP compatibility Deployment model On-premises server On-premises domain controllers Cloud service with hybrid sync Authentication support Simple bind, SASL Kerberos tickets, NTLM fallback Multi-factor, passwordless, conditional access Policy and device management None native; external tools required Group Policy Objects (GPOs), domain-joined devices Conditional Access policies, Intune device management Cloud integration Manual integration required Hybrid sync via Microsoft Entra Connect Sync Native cloud; on-premises integration via Entra Connect Sync Security strengths Lightweight, minimal attack surface when hardened Mature policy controls, Kerberos, tiered admin model Conditional access, risk-based auth, Identity Protection, PIM Typical use cases Application authentication, directory lookups Windows domain management, Group Policy Modern authentication, cloud applications, device management

The architectural decision affects security posture: storing privileged accounts in the same directory as standard users increases attack surface. Implementing separate administrative forests or cloud tenants isolates privileged access from standard user authentication.