Microsoft ends extended security updates for Exchange 2016 and 2019 in October 2026

Microsoft has issued a reminder to its customers that extended security updates (ESU) for Exchange Server 2016 and 2019 will cease in October 2026. This follows a six-month extension to the original ESU program, which began after the servers reached their end of support, based on information published by Bleeping Computer.

The Exchange Server team confirmed that there will be no further extensions beyond the current Period 2 ESU program, which concludes in October 2026. Even customers enrolled in this extended program will not receive updates after this date. Microsoft is advising IT administrators to upgrade to Exchange Server Subscription Edition (SE) or migrate to Microsoft 365. For those still running Exchange 2016 or older, direct upgrades to SE or an intermediate upgrade to Exchange 2019 are recommended before migrating.

This move impacts organizations relying on these older versions of Exchange, necessitating a transition to newer, supported platforms to maintain security and receive ongoing patches. The company has also recently extended support for Windows 10 consumers and is transitioning Windows Server 2022 and certain Windows 11 editions to extended support.