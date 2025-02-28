Microsoft continues cracks down on global generative AI cybercrime network

CyberScoop reports that Microsoft has exposed four foreign and two U.S.-based developers behind the international cybercrime network Storm-2139, which has been engaging in hacking-as-a-service activities involving the compromise of Azure OpenAI accounts to create deepfakes of celebrities and other public figures.

Microsoft's reveal of Storm-2139 creators and providers — including Iranian Arian Yadegarnia, also known as Fiz, Vietnamese Phát Phùng Tấn, also known as Asakuri, Hong Kong man Ricky Yuen, also known as cg-dot, and UK man Alan Krysiak, also known as Drago, as well as an Illinois man and Florida man — comes as part of an amendment to its initial complaint filed with a Virginia court pushing for the sequestration of the group's infrastructure in December.

Such a complaint was reported by Microsoft to have caused a stir within Storm-2139, with a user from a Discord server purportedly operated by Krysiak expressing willingness to cooperate with the company's investigation into the illicit scheme.