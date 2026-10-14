Microsoft closes loophole for bypassing Windows 11 account setup

Microsoft has closed a loophole that previously allowed users to bypass mandatory Microsoft account sign-ins during Windows 11 setup. This change means users will now need to sign in with or create a Microsoft account to complete the installation on consumer PCs, based on information published by Tech Radar.

Previously, a 'Learn more' link on the Windows 11 setup screen would redirect users to a local account creation page. This provided an easy method for those who preferred not to use a Microsoft account. However, this link now directs users to a page detailing Microsoft's user data policies. This move is part of Microsoft's ongoing effort to encourage or enforce the use of Microsoft accounts for Windows 11 installations. While local accounts are still supported, creating them now requires more technical steps, such as using third-party tools or command-line methods, or opting for enterprise versions of Windows. Although using a Microsoft account offers benefits like streamlined integration with services like OneDrive and Copilot, it removes the choice for consumers who prefer to keep their PCs separate from their online accounts.

Source: Tech Radar