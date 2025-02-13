Ransomware

Michigan’s Sault Tribe impacted by ransomware

Clop threatens 59 orgs using Cleo file transfer platform with data exposure. (Adobe Stock)
Operations of several critical services at Michigan's Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, also known as Sault Tribe, have been interrupted by a ransomware intrusion on Sunday, which took down numerous computer and phone systems, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Sault Tribe — which is the biggest federally-recognized Native American tribe in Michigan — not only had to cancel all scheduled primary care, radiology, and dental appointments but also stop gaming operations across all its Kewadin Casinos, as well as halt the processing of fishing and hunting licenses as a result of the attack, according to tribe officials. "Our hope is that this issue gets resolved within a week, but we are prepared for it to last longer,"said Sault Tribe Chair Austin Lowes, who refused to offer additional details regarding the intrusion amid an ongoing probe. Such a disclosure follows a slew of ransomware attacks against Michigan governments during the past year, the most recent of which affected Wayne County.

