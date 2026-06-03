MazeBolt launches AI module to simulate novel DDoS attack vectors

As detailed in Silicon Angle, MazeBolt Technologies has launched RADAR VectorAI, a new module designed to leverage artificial intelligence for the creation and execution of previously unseen distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack vectors against customer production environments. This launch aims to proactively identify and expose vulnerabilities in existing defense mechanisms.

The RADAR VectorAI module operates on MazeBolt's existing RADAR platform, continuously simulating DDoS traffic without disrupting services. It distinguishes between AI-orchestrated attacks, where an AI selects known attack methods, and AI-generated attacks, where novel traffic patterns are created at query speed. MazeBolt says DDoS vulnerabilities often stem from misconfigurations in defense policies, rate limits, and scrubbing rules, which are prone to drift. The company asserts that AI-assisted attackers can exploit these configuration weaknesses more rapidly than human red teams.

This development comes amid a significant rise in DDoS attack volume and sophistication, with major incidents reported by Cloudflare and Microsoft in recent years. MazeBolt, founded in 2013 and based in Ramat Gan, Israel, offers its RADAR platform to enterprise and financial services customers focused on maintaining uptime for online services.