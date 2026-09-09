Web DDoS attacks more than double in 1st half of 2026, Radware report finds

Web distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks more than doubled in the first six months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, according to a new report from Radware. Mitigations against these attacks rose 110.6% year-over-year and 36.3% compared to the latter half of 2025, as reported by Silicon Angle.

The Radware H1 2026 Global Threat Analysis Report indicates a significant shift in attack methods, with direct-path volumetric floods, particularly stateless UDP floods, now comprising 73% of mitigated packets. This marks a departure from reflection and amplification techniques. The technology sector remains the primary target, absorbing 59.4% of network DDoS activity with an average of 509 attacks per customer daily.

The report also highlights a dramatic decrease in the mean time to exploit vulnerabilities, dropping from 21.5 days in 2025 to negative eight hours as of July 23, 2026. This acceleration is attributed to advanced AI models, which are also introducing new risks, such as local AI agents amplifying supply chain attacks. Organizations are increasingly deploying AI agents and autonomous workflows, but often lack full visibility into their attack surface, leading to a widening gap between attack speed and response times.