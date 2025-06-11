Ransomware

Massive S5 Agency World breach alleged by ransomware gang

(Adobe Stock)

Major UK-based global maritime transportation firm S5 Agency World had almost 140 GB of data purportedly pilfered by the newly emergent Bert ransomware operation, reports Cybernews.

Aside from inspection reports and COVID-19 vaccinations among employees, S5 Agency World also had internal documents and other information leaked as part of data samples posted by Bert ransomware on its data leak site, the legitimacy of which has been verified by Cybernews researchers. Twelve organizations have already been compromised by Bert ransomware since its initial attacks in April. Bert ransomware which was noted by Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool to be among the 65 new ransomware gangs that emerged earlier this year has been leveraging software supply chains to facilitate malware attacks primarily against organizations in the healthcare and tech industries. Attacks by Bert ransomware could further increase in volume and sophistication as it easily adapts to the threat landscape, according to CYFIRMA researchers.

