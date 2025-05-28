With the depatures of Acting Infrastructure Security Division Head Steve Harris, Acting Stakeholder Division Head Trent Frazier, and Integrated Operations Division Head Boyden Rohner, as well as the imminent exit of Emergency Communications Division No. 2 Vince Delaurentis, CISA would have no top leaders for five operational divisions and six regional offices by month-end, according to an email from CISA Deputy Director Madhu Gottumukkala sent to the agency's employees. While CISA Executive Director Bridget Bean emphasized the agency's commitment to upholding U.S. critical infrastructure security and cyber defenses, such exits have raised increased uncertainty over the agency's future. "With these significant number of senior departures, several of which are leaders who have been here since the days of US-CERT, there's a lot of anxiety around when the cuts and departures will finally stop and we can move forward as an agency," said a CISA employee. Similar sentiments have been expressed by Suzanne Spaulding, who spearheaded the predecessor of CISA. "The loss of these leaders, including leaders across the country who work every day with the owners and operators of critical infrastructure, will leave the nation less secure and resilient," Spaulding noted.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations
CISA to shed most of its leaders by month-end
(Adobe Stock)
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will have lost almost all of its top officials by the end of the month, threatening the agency's partnerships amid mounting cybersecurity threats against U.S. infrastructure, Cybersecurity Dive reports.
With the depatures of Acting Infrastructure Security Division Head Steve Harris, Acting Stakeholder Division Head Trent Frazier, and Integrated Operations Division Head Boyden Rohner, as well as the imminent exit of Emergency Communications Division No. 2 Vince Delaurentis, CISA would have no top leaders for five operational divisions and six regional offices by month-end, according to an email from CISA Deputy Director Madhu Gottumukkala sent to the agency's employees. While CISA Executive Director Bridget Bean emphasized the agency's commitment to upholding U.S. critical infrastructure security and cyber defenses, such exits have raised increased uncertainty over the agency's future. "With these significant number of senior departures, several of which are leaders who have been here since the days of US-CERT, there's a lot of anxiety around when the cuts and departures will finally stop and we can move forward as an agency," said a CISA employee. Similar sentiments have been expressed by Suzanne Spaulding, who spearheaded the predecessor of CISA. "The loss of these leaders, including leaders across the country who work every day with the owners and operators of critical infrastructure, will leave the nation less secure and resilient," Spaulding noted.
With the depatures of Acting Infrastructure Security Division Head Steve Harris, Acting Stakeholder Division Head Trent Frazier, and Integrated Operations Division Head Boyden Rohner, as well as the imminent exit of Emergency Communications Division No. 2 Vince Delaurentis, CISA would have no top leaders for five operational divisions and six regional offices by month-end, according to an email from CISA Deputy Director Madhu Gottumukkala sent to the agency's employees. While CISA Executive Director Bridget Bean emphasized the agency's commitment to upholding U.S. critical infrastructure security and cyber defenses, such exits have raised increased uncertainty over the agency's future. "With these significant number of senior departures, several of which are leaders who have been here since the days of US-CERT, there's a lot of anxiety around when the cuts and departures will finally stop and we can move forward as an agency," said a CISA employee. Similar sentiments have been expressed by Suzanne Spaulding, who spearheaded the predecessor of CISA. "The loss of these leaders, including leaders across the country who work every day with the owners and operators of critical infrastructure, will leave the nation less secure and resilient," Spaulding noted.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds