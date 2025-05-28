Threat Intelligence, AI/ML

Marlink flags surge in AI-powered cyberattacks

Marlinks latest Security Operations Centre report reveals a significant escalation in cyber threats targeting maritime operations, with attackers increasingly leveraging generative AI and organized cybercrime structures, according to Ship Technology.

Covering the second half of 2024, the report documented nearly nine billion security events and more than 10,000 malware incidents across 1,998 vessels. Email remains a primary attack vector, but cybercriminals are now utilizing large language models to create malware, enhance phishing, and execute advanced social engineering campaigns. Marlink Cyber president Nicolas Furg emphasized that these structured and business-like tactics are reshaping the threat landscape, necessitating stronger endpoint defenses and heightened user vigilance. The company reported a doubling in the market for network access brokers, reflecting a shift to more specialized criminal roles. Looking ahead to 2025, Marlink anticipates a rise in AI-driven attacks, ransomware, and exploitation of vulnerabilities in 5G and IoT systems. To counter this, Marlink launched an External Attack Surface Management tool to bolster threat detection.

