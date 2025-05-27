Malware

Popular web browsers subjected to Katz Stealer compromise

Malware

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Widely used web browsers Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Brave, are having their stored passwords, cookies, and session tokens targeted for exfiltration by the new Katz Stealer malware-as-a-service, according to GBHackers News.

Attacks commence with the distribution of GZIP files with malicious JavaScript, which deploys a PowerShell script that fetches a .NET-based loader that leverages process hollowing to stealthily install Katz Stealer within MSBuild and other processes, a report from Nextron Systems' Threat Research Team revealed. Aside from integrating sophisticated bypass techniques, including the evaluation of screen resolutions for sandbox evasion and exploitation of Windows utilities for privilege escalation, Katz Stealer also allows the injection of additional payloads into browser processes before proceeding with the theft of Wi-Fi credentials, VPN configuration files, Ngrok tokens, and cryptocurrency across a plethora of wallets. Organizations have been urged to mitigate Katz Stealer's threat by tracking for "katz-ontop" and other dubious User-Agent strings in their network traffic, as well as monitoring for atypical process behaviors and temporary files.

Related

Novel GhostSpy Android malware examined

GBHackers News reports that Android devices are at risk of being completely taken over by the newly emergent GhostSpy malware, which features sophisticated persistence, anti-detection, and surveillance mechanisms.

VenomRAT spread via fake Bitdefender site

VenomRAT spread via fake Bitdefender site Threat actors have been leveraging a fraudulent website promoting Bitdefender antivirus software to distribute the VenomRAT remote access trojan as part of a new attack campaign, The Hacker News reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Adware

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds