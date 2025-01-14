Managing the risks of AI and multicloud strategies in enterprise security

While artificial intelligence offers significant opportunities, it also magnifies risks, particularly around data governance, security, and privacy in an enterprise landscape that has embraced multi-cloud, according to an article in InformationWeek.

The 2024 State of the Cloud Report from Flexera reveals that 89% of organizations now employ a multi-cloud strategy and are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence technologies like chatbots and cognitive cloud computing into their operations. The trend has led to the rise of challenges such as misconfigurations, insider threats, and shadow IT for enterprise leaders.

One major concern is the consolidation of data, which, while beneficial for leveraging AI, creates single targets for cyber attackers. Additionally, widely available generative AI tools have created novel risks, including data exposure and adversarial attacks like poisoning language models. These tools also expand the attack surface as businesses adopt multi-cloud environments. Cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google play an essential role by offering tools to secure generative AI applications. However, enterprises must retain responsibility for protecting their data. Governance policies, robust access controls, and evolving industry frameworks, such as those from OWASP, are just some of the evolving strategies for minimizing risk.