Man arrested in Netherlands for hacking Ajax football club

As reported by Bleeping Computer, Dutch police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with multiple computer intrusions into the systems of the professional football club Ajax Amsterdam.

The suspect, apprehended in Buren, is believed to have repeatedly accessed Ajax's computer systems without authorization earlier this year. The football club disclosed the incident in late March, stating that the attacker exploited vulnerabilities to gain access to data belonging to hundreds of individuals. The breach also allowed for the modification of stadium bans for fewer than 20 people and the transfer of purchased tickets. Reports indicate the hacker could reassign VIP season tickets and access details for over 300,000 accounts, including manipulating 538 stadium bans and 42,000 season tickets.

Ajax has since patched the exploited vulnerabilities and notified the relevant authorities. This arrest follows other recent cybersecurity-related actions in the Netherlands, including the apprehension of two teenagers suspected of spying for Russia and the seizure of 800 servers linked to a hosting firm facilitating cyberattacks.