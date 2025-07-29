Malwarebytes unifies email and endpoint security

SiliconANGLE reports that Malwarebytes has launched ThreatDown Email Security, a new AI-powered module designed to counter increasingly advanced email-based threats such as phishing , while streamlining security management for lean IT teams and service providers.

Developed in partnership with Israeli firm Ironscales, the solution integrates seamlessly with Malwarebytes' Nebula platform and OneView console, allowing for unified endpoint and email protection from a single interface. Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski said the product reflects their commitment to simplifying cybersecurity by offering "effective, easy-to-use solutions." ThreatDown Email Security leverages adaptive AI, including natural language processing and behavioral analysis, to block malicious emails even post-delivery, reducing the need for manual oversight. Setup is optimized for simplicity, offering native API integration with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace with no MX record changes or agents required. Backed by a network of over 16,000 global security teams, the solution delivers scalable, enterprise-grade protection that evolves with emerging threats while maintaining operational efficiency.