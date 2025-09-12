Malvertising campaigns take aim at Meta business accounts

Meta business accounts are being hijacked in attacks using fake browser extensions as part of separate malvertising campaigns , according to The Hacker News

Nearly 40 illicit ads with a video tutorial have been leveraged to facilitate the deployment of a fraudulent Meta Verified browser extension "SocialMetricsPro", which enabled the exfiltration of Facebook session cookies and users' IP addresses, a report from Bitdefender showed.

Pilfered cookies have been leveraged by other variants of the extension alongside Facebook Graph API for further information gathering activities aimed at driving a continuous malvertising campaign cycle.

Another analysis from Cybereason showed that fake artificial intelligence-powered ad optimization websites have also been used to distribute nefarious Meta advertising extensions, which allow total access to websites visited by the compromised user.

"This staged approach reveals a clear threat-actor strategy: first capturing Google identity data, then pivoting to Facebook to broaden access and increase the chances of hijacking valuable business or advertising assets," said Cybereason researchers.