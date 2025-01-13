Ransomware, Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security

Major cyberattack hits Slovakian land registry

Red glowing word cyberattack on a black wall surrounded by green random letters cybersecurity concept 3D illustration

(Adobe Stock)

Slovakia's Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Office, or UGKK, had its systems taken down and offices closed following a suspected ransomware attack last week, which Agriculture Minister Richard Takac says is the most significant cyber intrusion faced by the country so far, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Additional information has been scant but the intrusion, which comes amid growing Slovakia-Ukraine hostility, was found to be strongly linked to Ukraine, according to Takac, who noted the use of backups to recover impacted systems while reassuring the lack of evidence suggesting data misuse. Ukraine, which also had its state registers targeted in a massive cyberattack last month, has yet to respond to the accusations. However, uncertainties regarding the state of UGKK's backups could prolong systems restoration to a months-long affair, which may further impact land registry data-dependent sectors, said cyber policy expert Pavlina Pavlova. "The real estate and mortgage markets are paralyzed, property transactions are stalled, purchases delayed, and some connected public services, such as issuing parking permits in Bratislava, are rendered inaccessible," said Pavlova.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Data breach compromises STIIIZY customers’ data

Infiltration of the vendor's systems between October and November exposed not only individuals' names, ages, and addresses, but also photographs, medical cannabis cards, driver's license numbers, and passport numbers, said STIIIZY in a breach notice and filing with California regulators that did not detail the number of people whose data had been stolen.

Telefónica hack disclosed following data exposure

Telefónica, which is Spain's leading multinational telecommunications firm, has acknowledged unauthorized access to its internal ticketing system following the exposure of the company's Jira database on a hacking forum by threat actors DNA, Pryx, Grep, and Rey.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Brute ForceDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDrive-by DownloadFault Line AttacksHybrid AttackPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds