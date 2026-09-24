Lookout launches social engineering protection for mobile devices

Mobile security company Lookout Inc. has launched Social Engineering Protection, a new module designed to analyze text messages and phone calls for signs of employee manipulation. This release addresses the growing problem of social engineering attacks that bypass traditional email security and awareness training, as business communications increasingly move to mobile channels. The new offering aims to protect businesses from credential theft and financial loss due to sophisticated, AI-powered lures, as reported by Silicon Angle.

Social Engineering Protection comprises three components. The first, smishing protection, analyzes incoming text and multimedia messages on iOS and Android, flagging malicious links and identifying manipulative intent even in messages without links. The second component offers voice coverage, transcribing live calls and voicemails to detect scam patterns and analyzing voice data for signs of cloning or machine generation. The third component assesses risk based on mobile identity signals and phone number attributes, distinguishing legitimate callers from suspicious ones and allowing administrators to block known or fraudulent numbers across their workforce.

This launch expands Lookout's Mobile AI Security Platform, adding to its AI Visibility and Governance and Mobile Software Exposure Center offerings. The company previously released Smishing AI and executive impersonation protection, leveraging large language models and AI to combat social engineering tactics across text and voice channels.