Army and Air Force Exchange Service investigating suspicious customer messages

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) is investigating a series of suspicious messages sent to its customers via email and its official app. Customers began reporting the messages on social media last week, showing communications from an account impersonating AAFES, with one email containing a link to a "wish list." AAFES has notified account holders and issued warnings on social media, urging customers not to click on suspicious links or provide personal information, as reported by DefenseScoop.

The suspicious messages, which included a "wishlist" link and potentially other circulating communications, were also distributed through AAFES's official app. Julie Mitchell, vice president for AAFES's marketing customer engagement, advised customers to delete any unexpected or suspicious emails or push notifications and to refrain from clicking links, opening attachments, or sharing personal or payment information. AAFES is investigating the origin and impact of these messages, noting a slight increase in customer calls.

While the exact nature of the breach is undetermined, experts suggest it could indicate a security breach within AAFES or a third-party partner, given the targeted nature and the information required to send such communications. AAFES has stated that direct notification to impacted customers is standard procedure if personally identifiable information is compromised.