Addressing the resource gap requires not only the creation of state interagency groups and state agency-led vulnerability assessment programs but also the development and expansion of information-sharing networks with other states, noted the report. "State officials should join information-sharing efforts like JCOCC and ensure that relevant information is passed on to election officials," said the report. Meanwhile, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency refuted claims of dwindling cyber support for states. "As CISA has gotten back on mission, our regional teams have prioritized collaborating with state and local partners nationwide to assess risk, strengthen defenses, and enhance resilience," said CISA Director of Public Affairs Marci McCarthy.
Layered cybersecurity approach for election offices necessary amid waning federal backing
U.S. states have been urged by the Brennan Center for Justice and the R Street Institute to implement a "layered" and "whole of government" approach in bolstering election cybersecurity amid declining federal government support under the Trump administration, according to StateScoop.
