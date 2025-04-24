Largest botnet ever discovered amid surging DDoS activity

Threat actors have leveraged a massive botnet with 1.33 million compromised devices which is almost six times larger than last year's biggest botnet to launch a distributed denial-of-service attack against a betting platform in late March, The 420 reports.
More than half of the devices leveraged in the DDoS intrusion, which lasted nearly 2.5 hours, were from Brazil, with Argentina, Russia, Iraq, and Mexico cumulatively accounting for over 16% of the devices harnessed by the botnet, according to an analysis from Qrator Labs. The emergence of such a record-breaking botnet comes as DDoS attack volumes increased by 110% year-over-year during the first three months of 2025. Organizations in the IT and telecommunications sector were most impacted by network- and transport-level DDoS attacks, while application layer intrusions mostly targeted fintech firms. Qrator Labs Chief Technology Officer Andrey Leskin warned that even robust systems could be taken down in attacks powered by increasingly enormous botnets.
