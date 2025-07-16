Threat Intelligence, AI/ML, Breach

Lab 1 launches secure file preview for breach data

Security Brief United Kingdom reports that Lab 1 has launched a new feature called "File Previews," enabling businesses to safely inspect individual files found in breached datasets without downloading potentially harmful data.

The capability builds on Lab 1s Exposed Data Intelligence platform, which uses AI to scan over 150 million files sourced from the surface, deep, and dark web, identifying those that contain sensitive data such as PII, banking details, and access credentials. According to CEO Robin Brattel, this tool offers companies direct visibility into data exposures, traditionally assessed manually or outsourced to cybersecurity firms, allowing for faster and more accurate risk evaluation. The platform categorizes files by source, matches them to specific companies using metadata like IP addresses and email domains, and summarizes their contents using LLMs. Supported file types include standard documents, code repositories, images, and technical logs. The update is positioned to improve incident response, regulatory compliance, and overall cybersecurity posture in the face of rising data breach complexity.

