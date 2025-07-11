Most of the exposed data including names, addresses, birthdates, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, financial details, credit and debit card information, and biometrics belonged to Krispy Kreme's current and former employees, as well as their family members, according to the lawsuit, which also alleged the doughnut chain's failure to adopt sufficient data protections to have resulted in mounting spam messages, invasion of privacy, and opportunity costs. Such a development comes weeks after Krispy Kreme notified impacted individuals of the breach. While there has been evidence suggesting the use of pilfered data for identity theft or fraud, Krispy Kreme was noted to have provided incomplete information regarding the attack in its notices.
Krispy Kreme subjected to breach-related class action suit
U.S. multinational doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme has been filed with a class action lawsuit alleging its negligence in a November data breach by the Play ransomware gang that affected 161,676 individuals, Cybernews reports.
Most of the exposed data including names, addresses, birthdates, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, financial details, credit and debit card information, and biometrics belonged to Krispy Kreme's current and former employees, as well as their family members, according to the lawsuit, which also alleged the doughnut chain's failure to adopt sufficient data protections to have resulted in mounting spam messages, invasion of privacy, and opportunity costs. Such a development comes weeks after Krispy Kreme notified impacted individuals of the breach. While there has been evidence suggesting the use of pilfered data for identity theft or fraud, Krispy Kreme was noted to have provided incomplete information regarding the attack in its notices.
