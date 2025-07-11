Breach

Krispy Kreme subjected to breach-related class action suit

Closeup of Krispy Kreme restaurant sign on the building.

(Adobe Stock)

U.S. multinational doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme has been filed with a class action lawsuit alleging its negligence in a November data breach by the Play ransomware gang that affected 161,676 individuals, Cybernews reports.

Most of the exposed data including names, addresses, birthdates, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, financial details, credit and debit card information, and biometrics belonged to Krispy Kreme's current and former employees, as well as their family members, according to the lawsuit, which also alleged the doughnut chain's failure to adopt sufficient data protections to have resulted in mounting spam messages, invasion of privacy, and opportunity costs. Such a development comes weeks after Krispy Kreme notified impacted individuals of the breach. While there has been evidence suggesting the use of pilfered data for identity theft or fraud, Krispy Kreme was noted to have provided incomplete information regarding the attack in its notices.

Related

Zero-day attack-related breach reported by Nippon Steel Solutions

Nippon Steel Solutions, the leading Japanese steelmaker's cloud and cybersecurity service-focused subsidiary, has confirmed having information from its customers, partners, and employees pilfered following a March data breach facilitated by the exploitation of a network equipment zero-day vulnerability, reports Security Affairs.

Qantas breach confirmed to hit 5.7M

BleepingComputer reports that major Australian airline Qantas had information from 5.7 million customers stolen following an attack against its call center's third-party customer service platform on June 30.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack Vector

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds