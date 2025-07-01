Kraken ransomware alleges hack of leading Apple reseller

Cybernews reports that major Nordic Apple products reseller Humac was claimed to have been breached by the Kraken ransomware gang.
In a post on its leak site, Kraken purportedly stole Humac's customer information, financial data, and other sensitive details. While Humac has yet to acknowledge Kraken's assertions, Cybernews researchers confirmed the legitimacy of the exposed sample data showing employee details, internal and business operational files, and database samples. "Insiders are among the most valuable people in the fraud business. Leaked employee data could allow targeted phishing campaigns to obtain insider-level access to the Apple support platforms," said Cybernews researchers, who also emphasized the value of customer data for threat actors. More than a dozen organizations were noted by Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool to have been compromised by the Kraken ransomware gang since its emergence in February. Kraken is suspected to consist of former HelloKitty ransomware members following HelloKitty's rebranding to HelloGookie in April 2024.
