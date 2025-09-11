Malware, Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations

KillSec ransomware targets healthcare industry in Brazil

KillSec Ransomware has recently launched a cyberattack on MedicSolution, a healthcare software provider in Brazil, threatening to leak sensitive data unless negotiations are initiated promptly. The incident, involving data exfiltration from an insecure AWS S3 bucket, was reported by Resecurity.

The attack by KillSec Ransomware on MedicSolution has exposed sensitive healthcare data, including medical evaluations, lab results, X-rays, and unredacted patient pictures. This breach marks a significant supply chain incident affecting the healthcare industry in Brazil and follows previous attacks on healthcare institutions in Colombia, Peru, and the United States. The ransomware group has a history of targeting Brazil, with past incidents involving the leak of personal and business data from government resources.

The cybersecurity breach highlights the vulnerability of healthcare organizations to ransomware attacks and data breaches. The incident underscores the importance of robust cybersecurity measures in the healthcare sector, especially in light of regulatory frameworks like Brazil's General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

