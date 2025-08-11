Identity, AI/ML

Keyfactor pushes machine identity security forward

As AI and connected devices become core to enterprise infrastructure, Keyfactor is positioning itself at the forefront of machine identity management, securing everything from servers and mobile devices to medical equipment and transportation systems, SiliconANGLE reports.

Chief Technology Officer Ted Shorter, speaking at Black Hat USA, stressed that "it starts with identity that's strong and well-established and durable" to safeguard both security and safety. With adversarial AI now capable of hijacking enterprise identities, industries like healthcare face heightened risks, particularly when firmware updates affect life-critical devices. Shorter noted that the emerging Model Context Protocol could play a role in AI infrastructure similar to HTTP's role in the early internet, yet most systems still lack robust identity protections. Keyfactor is responding by embedding secure identities into software, devices and AI agents, enabling enterprises to manage trust across hyper-connected environments while allowing applications and AI to innovate independently without compromising security.

