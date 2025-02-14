Encryption, Threat Intelligence

Key distributors of encrypted communication service Sky ECC arrested

Nigerian Nationals Arrested

Law enforcement officials in Spain and the Netherlands have arrested four individuals linked to the distribution of Sky ECC, an encrypted communications service used by cybercriminals, BleepingComputer reports.

Spanish police identified two of the suspects as the service’s top global distributors, having earned over $14 million from subscription sales. The Dutch suspects, who were apprehended in Amsterdam and Arnhem, reportedly managed about 25% of all Sky ECC subscriptions, and also earned millions in profit.

Sky ECC came under investigation starting in 2019, with Europol announcing in March 2021 that it had cracked the service's encryption, uncovering widespread use of the platform for illegal activities such as drug trafficking, arms dealing, and money laundering. The service, which is accessed via specialized mobile devices with embedded encrypted software, was sold through a subscription scheme. The Spanish operation in January resulted in multiple raids, leading to the seizure of cash, cryptocurrency, luxury goods, and electronic devices. The two distributors arrested in Spain are expected to be extradited to the Netherlands, where they will be prosecuted.

Related

Reported UK-ordered iCloud encryption backdoor slammed

Implementation of a backdoor that would enable government access to Apple users' cloud storage data could set a precedent for authoritarian nation-states and threat actors, with Electronic Frontier Foundation's Thorin Klosowski noting the threat of a global emergency stemming from the secret order.

Egregious security gaps found in DeepSeek iOS app

Aside from delivering unencrypted device and mobile app registration information to Volcano Engine servers owned by TikTok parent firm ByteDance, DeepSeek's iOS app has also been leveraging an insecure symmetric encryption algorithm, a hardcoded encryption key, and old initialization vectors, an audit from NowSecure showed.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

DeepfakeDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDigital Signature Algorithm (DSA)DisruptionElliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC)Emanations AnalysisEncapsulationEncryptionFull-Disk Encryption (FDE)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds