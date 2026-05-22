Kash Patel’s merchandise site hacked to distribute malware

As reported by TechCrunch, the merchandise website of FBI Director Kash Patel, Based Apparel, was taken offline on Friday following reports of a cyberattack aimed at infecting visitors with malware. The incident highlights ongoing security vulnerabilities affecting businesses associated with political figures.

The attack on Based Apparel, reportedly an attempt to distribute infostealer malware designed to steal user credentials, was first brought to light by a user on X. A security researcher subsequently analyzed the malware. As of Friday morning, the website remained offline.

This incident follows another security lapse involving Trump Mobile, which confirmed on Friday that it had exposed customer data, including names, email addresses, mailing addresses, and phone numbers. This exposure was revealed after a researcher alerted YouTubers who had purchased the company's phone. These events underscore the persistent risks of data breaches and malware distribution targeting online platforms, particularly those linked to prominent political figures.